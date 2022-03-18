KILLEN — Ryan Dean Albert of Killen, Alabama, age 42, went to be with Jesus March 15, 2022. Visitation will be at Christ Chapel, 3051 Cloverdale Road, in Florence on Sunday, March 20th, from 3 to 4 p.m. His Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. You may leave condolences at www.sprywilliams.com.
Ryan was born on July 21, 1979, in Cudahy, Wisconsin.
Ryan was a loving husband to Tisha for 21 years and daddy to Kathryn, Alexis, and Scarlett. He loved to read, watch movies, go on hikes, grill, spend time with his dog, and watch the girls participate in dance, dance line, track and volleyball.
Ryan was a very passionate and dedicated Green Bay Packers and Alabama Football fan. He loved working out at the gym.
He proudly served his country four years in the Navy.
Ryan earned a Master of Science degree in Cyber Forensics and Intelligence from Utica University, a Master of Business Administration, Project Management from American InterContinental University and a Bachelor of Information Technology, Systems Administration from American InterContinental University. He also earned licenses and certifications in Cyber Threat Intelligence. Ryan was employed at MITRE as a Principle Cyber Assessment Engineer from October 2019 to the present.
Ryan enjoyed serving as an Executive Board Member of the Shoals Dream Center since December 2015 and was also a lay pastor at Chapel.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Tisha; his wonderful daughters Kathryn, Alexis, and Scarlett; his parents Charles and Christine Albert; his Grandpa Marsch; his Grandma Pat; sisters Courtney Sherrill (Tim), Danielle Wilson (David); multiple nieces and nephews, parents-in-law Alton and Carlene Blackburn, and brother-in-law Nathan Blackburn (Heather.)
