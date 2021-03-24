LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Ryder Chance Serrett, 7 days, died March 22, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. He was the infant son of Coby Serrett and Carli Parrish.

