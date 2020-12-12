MUSCLE SHOALS

Mr. S.T. Thirlkill, 81, died December 9, 2020. Public viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday in Oakwood Cemetery.

