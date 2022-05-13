FLORENCE — Sabian Lee Freeman, 18, Florence, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, May 13, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Sabian was a 2022 graduate of Connections Academy and the owner and operator of Perfection Pressure Washing. He always brought happiness and sunshine to everyone he met. Sabian was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Robin Minch and Lisa Trousdale; and uncle, Anthony Minch, II.
Sabian is survived by his mother, Amanda Freeman (Augie); grandfathers, Clent Freeman and Tony Minch; brothers, Malachi Freeman and Garrett Freeman; sister, Raven Russell (Jacob); nieces, Phoenix Russell and Cali Russell; and aunts and uncles, Daniel Freeman (Kandice) and Melissa McMeans (Chris).
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
