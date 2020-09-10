TOWN CREEK

Sabra Counts Stone, 88, died September 8, 2020. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Hatton Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Fergason Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.

