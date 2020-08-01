HARVEST — November 26, 1968 - July 29, 2020 — Sabrina Berryman Gallien, 51, of Harvest, passed away Wednesday, July 29th.
She is survived by her husband, Alex Gallien; children, Jake Gallien and Tyler Gallien; and sister, Cathy Lemley. Sabrina was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothy Berryman.
Visitation Saturday, August 1st from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home. A graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Huntsville Memory Gardens with Minister Jeff Walton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
