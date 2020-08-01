F.8.2.20 Sabrina Gallien.jpg

HARVEST — November 26, 1968 - July 29, 2020 — Sabrina Berryman Gallien, 51, of Harvest, passed away Wednesday, July 29th.

She is survived by her husband, Alex Gallien; children, Jake Gallien and Tyler Gallien; and sister, Cathy Lemley. Sabrina was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothy Berryman.

Visitation Saturday, August 1st from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home. A graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Huntsville Memory Gardens with Minister Jeff Walton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.