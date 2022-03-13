FLORENCE — Sabrina Dolan, born May 18, 1977, was called home on Thursday March 10, 2022. The Lord gained one of his greatest Angels.
She was survived by her husband, Nathan Dolan; daughters, Sheree, Laycee Marie, and Gracie Ann; She has 3 grandkids that she cherished the most.
Her infectious laugh and love for others touched many. She will be missed more than we know. 97 till forever. We love you Bee. Now you can go to Disney World anytime.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence, AL. Services will be held March 16, 2022, noon at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence, AL. Burial will follow in Kimbrough Cemetery in Russellville, AL.
