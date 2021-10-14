LITTLEVILLE — Sabrina Kay Green, 45, of Littleville, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, October 15, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Earl Peanutt Montgomery officiating. Interment will be in Butler Cemetery, Killen.
Sabrina was member of the Christian faith. She was a very special person and will be greatly missed by those who knew her. Sabrina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alvin and Irene Green, and J.C. and Nell Kimbrell.
Sabrina is survived by her children, Blake and Destiny Kimbrell; father, Harold Green; mother, Teresa Green; sister, Melesha Young (Tim); and grandchildren, Breleigh and Karley Moore, and Remy Grake Hollis.
Pallbearers will be Tim, Chase and Sabastian Young, Justin Alvarada, and James and Kenneth Green.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented