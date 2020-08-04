CHEROKEE — Sabrina Marie Fisher Handley, 45, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mhoontown United Methodist Church with Steve Williams and Steve Slaton officiating.
Sabrina was a native of Cherokee, Alabama and a member of Mhoontown United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington “Pete” Fisher and Sarah Jane Fisher; her grandparents, and her uncles and aunts.
Sabrina is survived by her husband of 22 years, Allen Handley; daughter, Allisha Handley, Cherokee; sister, Barbara Bange (Sam), Tuscumbia; brother, Chris Fisher (Martha), Tuscumbia; a host of beloved nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Kay Handley.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented