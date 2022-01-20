KILLEN — Sada Belle Cross, 89, died January 18, 2022. There are no services planned at this time. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.