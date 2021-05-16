MUSCLE SHOALS — Sadie Brock Goodwin, 87, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 17, at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Rev. Carl Malm officiating.
Sadie was a native of Birmingham, Alabama but has lived most of her life in the Shoals area. She and her husband owned and ran the Shop Ezy Supermarket for 40 plus years. She was a member of Old Brick Presbyterian Church.
Sadie was preceded in death by her husband, State Representative J.W. Goodwin; parents, James and Effie Brock; brothers, Jim, Walter, Richard, and Melvin Brock; and sister, Juanita Townes.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Brock (Charlotte); sister, Doris Brock; and sister-in-law, Barbara Brock.
Pallbearers will be Robert Austin, Roger Bradford, Tom Wideman, Jim Seales, Sammy Dodson, and Jerry Walker.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Old Brick Presbyterian Church, 260 Old Pleasant Drive, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
