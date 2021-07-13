LEIGHTON — Sadie Mae Savage Lynch, 89, died July 12, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visiation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Colberrt Church Cemetery, Leighton.

