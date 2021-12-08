SHEFFIELD — Sallie Marie Gattman, 97, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, December 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Adams officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Marie was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church and was retired after working at Sheffield Utilities Department. She was preceded in death by her husband, John David Gattman; son, Joseph David Gattman; and brothers, Charles and Douglas Bolton.
Marie is survived by her son, Doug Gattman (Debbie); sisters, Lucille Hester (Denton), Nancy Borden, and Ima Jean Hutchins; and grandchildren, Mollie, Jacob, Katherine, and Ryan Gattman, Courtney Warden (Andy), and Teddy Schell (Stephanie).
In lieu of flowers, please donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented