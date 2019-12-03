FLORENCE — Sallie Ward Cassell of Florence, Alabama passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born December 19, 1952 in Florence and was a lifelong resident. Sallie was the long-awaited daughter of Emma Ward Cassell and John W. Cassell. She had a sparkly, bubbly personality and was never happier than when she could help someone. Sallie was always passionate in her love of people, nature and animals, especially her beloved dogs.
Sallie graduated from Bradshaw High School in the class of 1971. In her senior year, she won the Bradshaw beauty pageant, was on the Senior Court, and was a Class Favorite. She attended UNA where she took photography classes and began her lifelong love of photography. While at UNA she also served as a Golden Girl and belonged to the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
Sallie was a popular photographer for many years in Florence and the Shoals area of north Alabama. She worked for Walt Burch at Shoals Creek Gardens, and later started her own business, Sallie Cassell Photographer. She specialized in weddings and also enjoyed a wide variety of photography work.
Sallie was predeceased by her parents. Survivors include cousins, many friends who she loved dearly including Martha Sealy, Anne Woodworth, Jim Hart, Andy Cagle, and her special friend, John Brumley who took wonderful care of her throughout her long illness.
Her friends appreciate the excellent care provided to her at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Memories Unit and by Comfort Care Hospice.
Services will be held Thursday, December 5th at Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the memorial service will be at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to an organization that helps animals or to a charity of your choice.
