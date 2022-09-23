HODGES

Sallie Wilemon, 84, died September 22, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Ole Line Cemetery with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.