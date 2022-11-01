FLORENCE — Sally Ann Everett Martin, 90, died October 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stony Point Church of Christ. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

