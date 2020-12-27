SHEFFIELD — Sally Ann (Suzy) Mullins, age 81, passed from this life and leapt into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Her family rejoices that she is no longer trapped in the earthly body that inhibited her formerly active lifestyle.
Suzy was born in Long Beach, California on April 20, 1939, but was transplanted to Alabama in 1975 and happily settled into the southern lifestyle. She enjoyed water sports and roller skating with her children as they grew up and then jumped right into the role of Gramma, joining the grandchildren at swim meets, ball games, and band competitions with gusto. Her 23 year career with Helen Keller Hospital created lasting friendships with wonderful ladies, gentlemen, and teens who still tell stories of Mrs. Suzy. In her church, Suzy happily found her niche in many service capacities, such as Meals on Wheels and the United Methodist Women. Jim Mullins joined her life in 2009 and they carved out a life together of service and mission, including the construction of The Mullins Express, a children’s train for parades and festivals.
Suzy is survived by her children, Michael and Jennifer Mussard; stepchildren, James K. Mullins, Jr. (Cindy) and Suzette Russell; brothers, Jay Harris (Janet) and Jim Harris (Ann); grandchildren, Morgan Murray (Jacob), William Massey (Lakin), David Mussard, Benjamin Mullins, Ross Vardaman, Elvis Russell, Jesse Russell, and Kobe Russell; great-grandchildren, Gemma Lee and Jon Owen Murray, as well as an expected baby, Massey. Suzy is preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd Mussard; husband, Jim Mullins; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Diana Harris.
Suzy will be laid to rest at Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia, Alabama, in a graveside service for family and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date for friends and her church family.
Memorials are welcome to the Christian Fellowship Class of First United Methodist Church in Sheffield.
Special thanks to nurses and staff of Cottage of the Shoals.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented