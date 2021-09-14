FLORENCE — Sally Jean Butler Gilchrist, age 65, of Florence, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, after a brief illness at Helen Keller Hospital. Sally was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and most of all a Nanna to her eight grandchildren she loved so much. She is loved by all who knew her. Sally was a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ.
Visitation will be today, September 14, 2021 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Wayne Wood and Wayne Gean officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Gilchrist was preceded in death by her father, Thomas McCoy Butler; and brother, Thomas Lee Butler. She is survived by her husband, Junior Gilchrist; mother, Era Lee Butler; daughters, Leigh Reynolds (Daniel) and Amanda Bolden (Chris); sisters, Darlene Wallace (David) and Katrina May (Greg); grandchildren, Ethan Reynolds (Alex), Devin Bolden, Grant Reynolds, Landon Bolden, Clayton Reynolds, Gage Reynolds, and Ada Beth Reynolds; great-grandson, Rhett Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Alison Butler, Bradley Wallace, Cody May, Ashley Wallace Howard, Trey May; and great-nephews, Christian Pickens, Easton Howard and Thomas Wallace.
Active Pallbearers will be grandsons, Ethan, Devin, Grant, Landon, Clayton, and Gage.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented