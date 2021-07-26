WAYNESBORO, TENN. — On July 24, 2021, Sally Lucille Horton Barkley left her earthly home for her heavenly home at age 95.
She was a member of Scotts Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She retired from Angelica Manufacturing.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children: son, Steve Barkley (Judy) daughters, Janice Erwin (Ronnie), Kathy Daniel (Sonny), Donna Berry (Eddie), Marsha Bailey (Donnie), Becky Vickery (Stacey); 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; nephew, Charles Barkley (Martha); and a host of loving nieces and nephews; daughters-in-law, Ann, Bessie and Donna Barkley; sisters-in-law, Betty, Ophelia, and Yvonne Horton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Barkley; sons, Jimmy, Jerry and Junior Barkley; mother, Leona Sherrill Horton Henson; father, Luther Horton; stepfather, Edward Henson; sister, Lillian Montgomery; brothers, Howard, Raymond, Otha, Leland, and Billy Horton.
Services were held Monday, July 26, 2021, 1:00 PM, at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN, with Tim Hanback, Greg Eaton and John E. Banks officiating. Burial followed in Balentine Cemetery, Lutts, TN, with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County Assisting the Family.
Those honored to serve as pallbearer included Anthony Barkley, Tim Barkley, Brian Barkley, Jeremy Berry, Jason Bailey and Colby Vickery.
Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearers included Brandon Berry, Coty Vickery, Justin Barkley and Charles Barkley.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Boyd Cottages Assisted Living and Wayne County Health and Rehabilitation for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Judes or The Butterfly Foundation.
