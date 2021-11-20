LEIGHTON — Sam Eddie Bates, 72, died November 18, 2021. Public viewing will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. New Home Cemetery, Leighton.

