GARDENDALE — Sam Edward Johnson, 81, died December 14, 2020. Visitation will be today from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Greenview Funeral Home followed by a chapel service at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow in Greenview Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.