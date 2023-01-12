LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Sam Perry, 53, died January 10, 2023. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Houser Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.

