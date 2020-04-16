MIRAMAR BEACH, FL — Sam Stribling, 82, passed away on April 10, 2020, in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
He was the husband to Marie Ratcliffe Stribling. They shared 60 years of marriage together. Sam was born in Philadelphia, MS and was the son of the late Cornelia Majure and Roland Clyve Stribling.
He is survived by a son, Lance Stribling; daughter, Jo Beth Stribling Blazer; son-in-law, Brett Blazer and two grandchildren, Bix and Laurel Blazer. Also a sister, Sara Ann Griffith, Buchanan, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews that always kept in touch with their “Uncle Buck.”
Sam graduated from high school in Taylorsville, MS and went on to Jones Junior College, McNeese State and Herman Hospital School of Physical Therapy in Houston, TX. Sam’s working life started as a high school history teacher in Clarksdale, MS. However, he chose a different path and went to Physical Therapy school. He had a long career as a PT and was the first PT in the Shoals area where he practiced for more than 50 years. He was a fierce competitor throughout his life and played all sports. He had the privilege of playing in the Junior Rose Bowl in California while at Jones Junior College where he earned an induction into the Junior College Hall of Fame. At McNeese State College in Louisiana, he played quarterback on the football team and was a sprinter on the National Championship track team.
Later in life, he continued to play softball, tennis, and golf. Sam’s past times were gardening, going to see his “Rebs” play, serving in his church, and volunteering for 20 years as “trainer” for the Muscle Shoals football team. Anyone that knew Sam would say he always had a big smile, funny story to tell, and was of quick wit. He loved music and was always ready to cut-a-rug at any opportunity.
Sam’s biggest and best characteristic was his heart for service. Whether it be helping a neighbor, his community, church family, serving on the hospice board, or taking care of a patient, he always went above the call of duty. In honor of Sam, please pay it forward and serve others well.
There was a graveside service at Colbert Memorial Gardens on April 15, 2020 for family only.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
