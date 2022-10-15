ALTOONA, ALABAMA — Samantha Gayle McCormick, 39, formerly of Russellville, died October 12, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel

