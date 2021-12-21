LEIGHTON — Samantha Mae Kelly, 41, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The service will be Wednesday, at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

