LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Sammie Grooms, 89, died Augsut 14, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Loretto Memorial Gardens with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. Mr. Grooms was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.