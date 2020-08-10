COURTLAND — Sammie Lee Hughes, 66, Courtland, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Colbert County Cowboy Church, Leighton. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church, with Truman Sutton and Tim Smith officiating.
Sammie was retired from Champion / IP Paper Mill. He was a Lay Pastor at Colbert County Cowboy Church and was a member of the gospel singing group, The Hughes Family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ora Lee Hughes and his father, L.B. Hughes.
Sammie is survived by his wife, Martha Witt Hughes; daughter, Amanda Hughes Smith (Tim); brothers, Rickey, Bart, and Stacy Hughes; sisters, Angie Hughes and Michelle Brown; and grandchildren, Ty and Kyli Smith.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
