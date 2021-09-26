PHIL CAMPBELL — Sammie James Stanaland, Sr., age 76, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence.
Sammie was born on February 25, 1945 to Arnett Lee and Audrey May Stanaland in Texarkana, TX. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years. He served in the Vietnam War, Korean Conflict, the Cuban Missile Crisis, peacetime, and the Gulf War Era. He was highly decorated and was honorably discharged as a Chief Master Sergeant. Sammie excelled in everything he did. He was a very talented carpenter, ran a very successful upholstery shop, and enjoyed being a private pilot. He was a 32 Degree Mason in the Spruce Pine Lodge. More than anything, he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren and leaves them many wonderful memories.
A graveside service will be at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia. Officiating will be Bro. David Little, and the service will include Masonic Rites and Military Honors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnett Lee and Audrey May (Ivie) Stanaland; sisters, Arnetta Seay, Marjorie Boyler, and infant sister, Sharon Stanaland.
He leaves to cherish her memory, his wife of 57 years, Vivian Stanaland; sons, Arnett Lee Stanaland II (Kathryn), Sammie James Stanaland, Jr. (Kathy), Travis Laine Stanaland, Sr. (Patricia); grandchildren, Arnett Lee Stanaland III, Amber Nicole Stanaland, Kaithlyn Danielle Stanaland, Sammie James Stanaland III, Bailey Brooke Stanaland, William Levi Stanaland, Travis Laine Stanaland Jr., Utah Allen Stanaland, Tyler Harper (Brooklyn); great-grandchildren, Remington Colt Kotta Stanaland, Aiden Harper, Olivia Harper; brother, David Stanaland; sister, Marvalee Black; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be the grandsons. Honorary pallbearer will be Levi Stanaland.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Franklin County Sherriff’s Department, First Responders, and to Franklin County Coroner for the care shown to our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
