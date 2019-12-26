FLORENCE — Sammy Daniel, age 77, of Florence passed away on December 19, 2019 at his residence. He was retired from Caterpillar, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buford Davidson Daniel; mother, Clara Brown Daniel; brothers, Billie Davidson Daniel and David Ronnie Daniel; and four infant sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Loeffler Daniel; daughters, Christina Smith (Wayne), Angie Daniel, Lisa Lindmark (Glenn); stepdaughters, Shannon VanBergen (Dave), Hollie Phillips (Brodrick), Wendi Bailey and Sara Dunham; eight grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Daniel and Lara Buford Daniel; sisters, Shelia Baskins (David) and Billie Conte (Ron).
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Scott, Tommy Daniel, Justin Hayes, Jason Hayes, Rocky Daniel and Larry Rich.
greenviewmemorial.com
