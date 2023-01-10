LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Sammy Eugene Head, Sr., 72, died January 7, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Kidd Cemetery. He was retired from Burleson Scrap Metal.

