FLORENCE

Samuel Randle “Sammy” Faulkner, Sr., 79, died June 7, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.

