GEORGIA — Sammy Head Jr., 45, died April 29, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Kidd Cemetery. He was employed with Viracon.

