ROGERSVILLE — Sammy M. Haraway, 69, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
A private graveside will be held with Alex Bayes officiating at Harvey Cemetery.
Sammy was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Louise Haraway and nephew, Wesley Haraway. He is survived by his siblings, Cecil (Linda) Haraway, Charlie Haraway, David Haraway and Sheila Haraway; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Haraway family.
