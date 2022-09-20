FLORENCE — Sammy Paul Quillen was born January 18, 1943, in Cloverdale, Alabama to Odis Lee and Nannie Edna Burns Quillen, who predeceased him. He died at home on September 5, 2022 at 79 years of age. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Thomas Allen Quillen, Norma Jean Quillen Bowles, Jeanette (Jan) Quillen, Charles Arthur Quillen and Jimmy Wayne Quillen, all of Florence, Alabama; brothers-in-law, William Frank Sharp, Henry D. Bowles, Paul Turner Blackburn, all of Florence.
He is survived by his son, David Lee Quillen, granddaughter, Madison Baylee Quillen and great-granddaughter, Madison McKinley Quillen, all of Florence, Alabama. His siblings, Jewel Ione Quillen Sharp, Virginia Quillen Blackburn, Florence, Alabama, Edmond Lee Quillen, Georgetown, TX, Nancy Joyce Quillen Gill and Larry Dean Quillen (King), Huntsville, AL and Rejetta Ruth Quillen Balentine, Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sue Green Quillen. He is survived by 19 nieces and nephews.
Sam graduated from Central High School, Florence, AL in 1961.
After graduating from Auburn University in 1967 with a degree in Industrial Engineering, Sam went to work with IBM in Huntsville on a NASA contract. He next transferred with IBM Plant in Fishkill, NY (near Poughkeepsie). On leaving IBM, Sam returned to Florence and worked for Reynolds Alloys as IE and later Human Resources.
From Ed – “when I would visit with the family in Florence, there was never a time that Sam and I went shopping that he didn’t see someone he knew well”.
When Ed moved to Texas in 1964, Sam made many trips to Texas (Dallas, San Antonio and Houston). In later years he went to Sun City Georgetown during the Spring Bluebonnet season where they enjoyed golf, TexMex and Texas BBQ (brisket).
Sam was a regular attendee of Woodmont Baptist for over 20 years, Faith Church as well.
Golf was one passion Sam had. He was member at FCC and later at Cypress Lakes. Sam was also a member of a hunting group (Twin Bucks) that leased land for many years in the Waterloo area.
At age 60, Sam retired, but never slowed down. In 1997 when our mother died, Sam moved into the “home place” in Cloverdale. He continued the legacy of the farm by cultivating an assortment of crops every year that he shared with family and friends. He also loved to plant flowers every spring and admired his work as it grew. When he wasn’t busy with day to day life, Sam spent time relaxing on the porch in his rocking chair, while watching the hummingbirds. Sam became the host for family holiday gatherings and joined us together under one roof. He was master chef of chicken and dressing, lasagna and sweet tea!
Sam was known for his selfless love, helping hand and his angelic smile. He offered help to his community, as well as donating to several organizations/charities.
Sam was devoted to his son, granddaughter and great-granddaughter. He was the true definition of a family man. He was a light in many lives. Our lives will be a bit darker without him. We are heartbroken, but thankful for the time we did have. We look forward to seeing him again. Sam has returned Home with new wings. 2 Timothy 1:7 “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
Please continue to pray for our family during this time.
Memorial services will be at Greenview Funeral Home, September 25 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1-2 p.m., with Chad Hess, Sam’s pastor at Woodmont Baptist Church officiating.
Memorials can be sent to Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, AL 35633 Online donations can be made at https://www.shoalschristian.org using Paypal. On the homepage under the SCS logo click on “support SCS”.
Commented