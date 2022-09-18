RUSSELLVILLE — Sammy C. Stults Sr., 78 years old of Russellville, AL., passed away September 16, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness.
Sammy was retired from TVA Brown’s Ferry and a retired cattle farmer. In 1970 he started working for Coca Cola and worked there until 1981 when the Russellville plant closed. He was also a member of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing especially with his wife and children.
Sammy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Annie Medley Stults; and two sisters, Tommie Jo Peden and Judy Patterson.
Sammy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara Coats Stults; his son, Carter Stults; two daughters, Ponda Gordon (Elliott) and Leanne Martin (David); eight grandchildren, Will Stults (Amanda), Catlin Stults (Lesley), Katelynn Thompson (Coleman), Madilyn Stults, Charlie Gordon, Ty Martin, Destin Martin, and Colton Martin; his six great grandchildren, Dalton Stults, Nolen Stults, Easton Stults, Lily Belle Stults, Chapel Stults, and Ila Kate Thompson; his brother, Horace Stults (Carolyn); several nieces and nephews; his brother-in-love, Tommy Wyatt (Donna); and the mother of his children, Betty Stults.
Pallbearers will be Will Stults, Catlin Stults, Charlie Gordon, Coleman Thompson, Clint Stults, Colton Martin, Ty Martin, and Bob Shook. Honorary pallbearer will be Calvin Stults.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1 p.m., until 3 p.m., with the funeral at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Rev. Elliott Gordon officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kevin Kelly and staff for your loving care of Sammy, and to Dr. Edsel Holden for your care these past few months. Also, thank you to the Russellville Fire Department, especially Neil Willis and to Kindred Home Health nurses. Your love and kindness will never be forgotten.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers that you make a donation in Sammy’s memory to Beat Bama Food Drive beginning September 30, 2022, www.abu.ie/donatetobbfd or to St. Jude.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
