FLORENCE — Sammy Waylan Arnold, 87, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

