FLORENCE — Samuel Clyde Aday, 77, of Florence, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022.
His visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. His service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Gean officiating. Burial will follow in Rhodesville Cemetery.
Mr. Aday was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Dorothy Aday; and his sister, Ann Toungette.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Denise Haney (Tony); grandchildren, Madeline and Sam Wall.
Pallbearers will be Sam Wall, David Young, Chris Petty, Scotty Lambert, Jan Hammond, and Mark Bullion. Honorary pallbearer will be Marshall Aday.
