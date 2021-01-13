ROGERSVILLE — Samuel Andrew Howard, 70, died January 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Barnett Cemetery on Friday at 1 p.m. He was the brother of Janie Jones. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

