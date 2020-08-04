FLORENCE — Samuel Augustus Johnson, Sr., 85, of Florence departed this life on Saturday August 1, 2020 at his residence. Sam was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah P.B. Church. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, a loving wife, five sisters, and five brothers.
Sam leaves to cherish his loving memories: seven children: two sons, Samuel (Sabrina) A. Johnson, Jr., Dexter Johnson, both of Florence; five daughters, Sandra Scott of Duluth, Georgia, Debra (Greg) Horton, Idell Davis, Lanette (Teen) Thompson, all of Florence, Alabama, and Rosalyn Johnson of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two brothers, Chester Johnson and William (Randy) Johnson, both of Huntsville, Alabama; one sister: Hannah Williams of Chicago, Illinois; five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends: J.C. Fields and Randy Creasy.
Public viewing Wednesday August 5, 2020 6:00-8:00 p.m. Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 6, 2020 Mt. Calavary Cemetery, Florence.
