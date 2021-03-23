FLORENCE — Samuel David Lovelace, 63, died March 16, 2021. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. today at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals is directing.

