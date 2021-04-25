FLORENCE — Samuel David Moore, 60 of Florence, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 after a long battle with complications from COVID-19. Sam attended the University of North Alabama where he played Defensive End on the first Gulf South Conference Championship Football Team in 1980. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #558 for over 32 years, taught fourth year apprentices at North Alabama Electrical JATC for 12 years, and retired as the General Foreman of Overhead Construction at the Florence Electricity Department in July 2020 after 39 years of service. A frequently competitor in the Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo, he received the first ever Sam Moore G.R.I.T (Guts. Reliability. Integrity. Toughness.) Award in 2013, which was named in his honor. Sam Moore will be inducted into the International Lineman’s Museum Hall of Fame in October 2021. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 25, 2021 at St. James United Methodist Church from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. A Memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Dean Bowers officiating.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Moore; son, Dan Moore and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Davies; his mother Marilyn Moore; brothers and sisters in law, Tommy Moore (Judy Moore), Torrey Moore ( Pam Moore), and Derreck Moore (Jamie Moore); nieces and nephews, Katie Allred (Brad Allred), Tim Moore, Grace Moore, Miranda Moore, Rachel Cabaniss (Bear Fowler), and Nathan Cabaniss; brother-in-law, Jim Cabaniss and wife, Ruth Cabaniss; great nieces and nephews, Tommy Allred, Lexie Allred, and Nathan Allred. He was preceded in death by his father, David Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be current and former Florence Electricity Department employees and The Encouragers Sunday School class.
Memorials may be made to One place of the Shoals or St. James United Methodist Church.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented