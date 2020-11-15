WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Samuel E. Burr, 55, died November 13, 2020. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Tuesday in Mars Hill Cemetery. No visitation is planned. He was a jack-of-all-trades general contractor.

