F.7.24.22 Samuel Johnson.jpeg

FLORENCE — Samuel “Flip” Augusta Johnson, Jr., of Florence, AL died Monday, July 18, 2022. Funeral Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM Trinity M.B. Church. Survivors are Sabrina Johnson, a loving wife; one son, Elvin (LaTasha) Ingram; one daughter Samantha Johnson.

