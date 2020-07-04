FLORENCE — Samuel J. “Sam” Gargis, 52, of Florence, passed away July 1, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, TN.
A graveside service will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Greg Woodall. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Mr. Gargis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude and Mae Gargis and George and June Darby.
He is survived by his parents, Shelby and Patsy Gargis, Florence, AL; daughter, Megan Nichole Gargis, Scottsboro, AL; and sister, Jennifer Lynn Skipworth (Dennis), Leighton, AL.
