DECATUR — Memorial Service for Samuel Robert Janis, 73, will be Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Wesley Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday, November 25, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Mr. Janis died Friday, November 18, 2022.

