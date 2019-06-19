DECATUR — Funeral service for Samuel “Josephine” Davis Martin, age 96, of Decatur, will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sandra Locke Godbey officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park, Florence.
Mrs. Martin was born in Walker County, AL, on July 7, 1922, to John S. Davis and Minnie Green Davis. She passed to eternal life June 16, 2019, in Decatur, AL, where she had resided for two and one-half years after having spent most of her adult life in Florence, AL. After graduating from Walker County High School, she earned a B.S. from Florence State College, an MA from Florence State University, and earned one of the first Education Specialist degrees in Administration and Supervision bestowed by the University of North Alabama. She spent most of her 32-year teaching career at Appleby, Gilbert and Hibbett Schools in the Florence City School System.
Mrs. Martin was a Christian and member of Highland Baptist Church since 1964, where she faithfully sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, Bible school, served as secretary of the Keen Age Group, and worked in the nursery and church office as long as she was able and needed. She was devoted to her students, enjoyed reading her Bible, listening to religious programs and music, and listening to her daughters play the piano and organ. Granny Sam, as she was affectionately called by her grands and great-grands, especially loved hearing and talking with them about their activities. Above all, she loved her Lord, her family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Maxwell Martin; her infant daughter, Patricia Cheryle; her parents; granddaughter, Jennifer Kaye Byrd; son-in-law, Steven Berryman; her two brothers, John and Kenneth Davis; and her four sisters, Beatrice Davis, Myrl Hudson, Virginia Jones, and Lucile Barton.
She is survived by two daughters, Kaye Byrd (Palmer) of Hoover, and Brenda Berryman of Decatur; four grandchildren, Palmer Byrd (Laura), Jason Berryman (MJ), John Byrd (Dinah), and Stephanie Rauseo (Steve); seven great-grandchildren, Katie, Max, and Maisy Byrd, Nahli and William Palmer Byrd, and Maggie Marie and Libby Berryman; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
The family would like to express their special thanks to the nurses and aides at Riverside Senior Living for their daily dose of love, hugs, and laughter that made each day enjoyable.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org), American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312), or your favorite charity.
