TUSCUMBIA — Samuel Lee “Sam” Blankenship, 65, of Tuscumbia passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. A graveside service will 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Barton Cemetery with Bruce Blankenship officiating.
Sam was a native of Colbert County, and was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruby Blankenship; brother, Billy Bob Blankenship; and sister, Charlotte Anne Medley.
He is survived by his brother, Danny Stuart Blankenship; sister, Lila Mae Brown; nieces, Annette Gregory, Kim Love, and Heather Bobbitt; and special friend, Krystal King.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
