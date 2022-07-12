RUSSELLVILLE — Samuel Matias Francisco, 20, died July 10, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. An all-night prayer vigil will be held on Friday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with funeral at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Franklin Memory Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.