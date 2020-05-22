SHEFFIELD — Samuel Monroe “Bit” Lansdell, 88, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Sunday, May 24, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Brother Howard Wilson and Brother Tim Brunk will officiate. Remembrances will be shared by his granddaughter, Misty Montgomery. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek.
Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from TVA, where he worked 35 years as an auxiliary operator at Colbert Steam Plant. Sam attended First Church of the Nazarene, Sheffield, and was a member of VFW Post 8362 and Masonic Lodge 361 in Town Creek. He was also an active member of Keller Wellness Center, where he made lots of friends. Sam was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Lansdell; son, Michael Lansdell; daughter-in-law, Joyce Lansdell; parents, Ida and Floyd Lansdell; sisters, Helen Hatton, Sadie Lansdell, Betty Johnson, Ophelia Justice, and Pauline McDaniel; and brothers, Willis, Carzie, Pelmer, and Thurman Lansdell.
Sam is survived by his wife, Dolores Lansdell; son, Jerry S. Lansdell; stepdaughter, Kim Miller (Mike); brother, Joe Lansdell; grandchildren, Jerry Lynn Lansdell and Misty Lansdell Montgomery; stepgrandchildren, Dayone Allen and Stacy Williford; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Dallan Montgomery; stepgreat-grandchildren, Chalice, Andrew, and J.C. Williford; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lynn Lansdell, Dallan Montgomery, Waymon Bain, Freddy Lansdell, Dwight Lansdell, Johnny Bain, Joey Bain, and Matthew Graves.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
