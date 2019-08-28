LEXINGTON — Samuel P. Newton was born September 9, 1942. He left this world for his heavenly home on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Sam leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Nix Newton, three sons, Wade Newton, Gary Newton (Lori), all of Lexington, Robert Newton (Tonya), Muscle Shoals; one sister, Marjorie Martin, Cantonment, FL; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Lucas, Molly, Priscilla, Nick, Abby, Sam and Annalee; three great-grandchildren, Luke, Kohen and Eliza. Sam was a member of Lexington United Methodist Church his entire life. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Joshua Newton and Neca Pettus Allgoode; father and mother-in-law, Sidney and Ola Nix; brother, Bobby McGuire and his beloved daughter, Lori and grandson, Jackson at just 18 and 20 years of age.
Sam came from humble and hardworking beginnings. Because of that his work ethic and his desire to help anyone in need could not be matched.
He started in the insurance business in 1966 and worked his way to owning his own business for over 40 years.
He raised his kids to believe that being honest and trustworthy was the only way to be. He also showed them by example that the more you give the more you will get in return. And boy did he give! He gave his time, he gave his love and he gave any resource available to him in order to make life better for the people around him.
He was, in his kids opinion, the best Dad in the world. He not only loved them he had their back. He stood by their side and never let them face anything alone.
To his grandkids he was this unstoppable, lovable guy who showed up for basketball, baseball, softball and soccer games, swim meets, dance recitals and award days. Whatever they were involved in he was there! He called the boys “son” and the girls “baby.” He told each and everyone of them to come to him whenever they needed anything.
To the town of Lexington and other communities far and wide he was a steadfast and devoted friend. He will forever be known to every kid in Lexington for being able to take his finger off and put it back on. To say he will be missed is an understatement.
To his wife, Liz, he was her rock! Someone she spent the majority of her life with. Raising a family, traveling all over the country, living life and loving every minute of it. He was her other half. They read the Bible and devotional every morning and helped each other through their tough times. She took care of him until he took his last breath and drifted away. A wonderful man, Dad, Granddad and husband who leaves behind an unforgettable legacy. We are all going to miss you!
Funeral services will be held at Lexington United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Michael Burgess, Joey Karr and Dino Atkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery. Visitation will be this evening from 5 p.m. until at the church.
Pallbearers will be grandson, Nick Newton, grandson, Lucas Newton, Mike McGuire, Keith McGuire, Rodney Phillips, Tim Nix.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Roberson, Bob Moody, Neal McGuire, Tommy Cottrell, Kelly Aday, Eddie Brown, Terry Davis.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Alabama Kidney Foundation, 265 Riverchase Parkway E, Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35244.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
Commented